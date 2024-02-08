First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.75

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and traded as high as $27.38. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 489 shares.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

