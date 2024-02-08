First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 114,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $58.26 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $655.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

