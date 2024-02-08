First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 289,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.