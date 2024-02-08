FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $193.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.29.

Get FirstService alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Stock Down 0.0 %

FirstService Increases Dividend

FSV stock opened at $164.15 on Wednesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,599,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.