Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

