FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Get FMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Up 2.2 %

FMC stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $664,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 17.0% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.3% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.