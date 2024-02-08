Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to “Sell” at DZ Bank

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

FTNT stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 791.78%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

