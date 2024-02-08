Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Up 3.8 %

FTNT stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 791.78% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.