Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of FET opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.65. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $31,935.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

