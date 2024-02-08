Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance
Shares of FET opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.65. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $31,935.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
