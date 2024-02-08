Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.41.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$145.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$169.97. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

