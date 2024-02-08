Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Frontier Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after buying an additional 1,602,970 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,533,268 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,749,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,936,000.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last 90 days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

