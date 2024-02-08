FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE TRP opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -629.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

