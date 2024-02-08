FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Issued By Wedbush

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Unity Software in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

U opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,435 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after buying an additional 712,579 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,392,000 after buying an additional 1,170,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,629,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,629,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,732 shares of company stock worth $13,989,706. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

