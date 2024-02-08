FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

