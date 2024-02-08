FY2023 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OGC opened at C$2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.55. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.