FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.29). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.84) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

AGIO stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 8,391 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $192,909.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

