FY2023 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Cut by Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

