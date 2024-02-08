FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $346.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,911.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $327,852 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.