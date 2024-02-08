FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $346.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.
Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,911.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $327,852 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
