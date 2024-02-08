FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

