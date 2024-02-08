FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hookipa Pharma Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 336.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $82,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.