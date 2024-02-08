FY2023 EPS Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLTX
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of MLTX opened at $59.91 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14.
Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- e.l.f. Beauty on a shelf; a good time to buy
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.