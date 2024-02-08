FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Newmont Stock Performance

NGT opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.24. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$44.80 and a 1-year high of C$70.88.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.