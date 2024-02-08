FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Cut by National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$20.33 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$24.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

