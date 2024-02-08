FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

View Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,953,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.