FY2023 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

