FY2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.94.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$50.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.47.

In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

