FY2023 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Reduced by Analyst

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TEGNA in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after acquiring an additional 781,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

