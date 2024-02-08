FY2023 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.78.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.