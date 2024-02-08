Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Buys £8,100 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire purchased 90,000 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,154.19).
Getech Group Trading Up 4.4 %
GTC opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.79. Getech Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.43 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45.
Getech Group Company Profile
