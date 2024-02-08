goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.23. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSY. CIBC lowered shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.56.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$154.24 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.71.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

