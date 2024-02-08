GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered GoPro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.90 on Thursday. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $440.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.02 million. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,680.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

