Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 729,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the previous session’s volume of 132,794 shares.The stock last traded at $59.70 and had previously closed at $60.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

