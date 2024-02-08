Head to Head Analysis: GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 1847 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBT Technologies and 1847’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.00 $5.32 million N/A N/A 1847 $48.93 million 0.02 -$10.16 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

GBT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847.

This is a summary of current ratings for GBT Technologies and 1847, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -1,148.07% N/A -3,710.98% 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59%

Risk & Volatility

GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1847 beats GBT Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About 1847

(Get Free Report)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.