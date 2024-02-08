Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

HR opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

