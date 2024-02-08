Hedera Price Hits $0.0771 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $87.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00021173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,274 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,273.98679 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07718157 USD and is up 8.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $85,964,402.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

