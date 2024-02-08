Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,042,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,020,000 after acquiring an additional 475,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Helios Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,409,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

