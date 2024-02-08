Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HP opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

