Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.19

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $11.16. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 59,323 shares.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

