Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $819.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.27) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.22), with a volume of 5537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 770.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.48. The company has a market cap of £730.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6,791.67, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £401,500 ($503,322.05). 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

