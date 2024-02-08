Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

HBM opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$7.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

