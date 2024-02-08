Hyatt Hotels (H) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of H opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

