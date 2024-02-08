IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to $3.10 by Analysts at CIBC

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.10 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.41.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

