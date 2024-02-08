Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.