IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company's current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $222.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business's revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

