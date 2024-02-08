Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Immersion were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth about $370,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Immersion by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 237,119 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Immersion Increases Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 115.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 9,488 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $70,590.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,422,197 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,145.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,625 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immersion

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.