Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 38.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

