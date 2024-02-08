Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 63.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Stock Up 0.0 %

NGVT stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

