Insider Buying: Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Insider Buys 50,517 Shares of Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Harrington purchased 50,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,206.80 ($25,331.33).
Maven Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance
Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Thursday. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.50.
Maven Income & Growth VCT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maven Income & Growth VCT
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- e.l.f. Beauty on a shelf; a good time to buy
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.