Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar acquired 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($189.17).

Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar acquired 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($188.68).

On Tuesday, December 5th, Rakesh Thakrar purchased 32 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($189.75).

Phoenix Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 497.10 ($6.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 510.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 502.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 641.60 ($8.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 415 ($5.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($7.90) to GBX 540 ($6.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617 ($7.73).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

