Insider Buying: SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $21,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 89,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,053.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $366.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

